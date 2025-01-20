Brazil's Lula, Russia's Putin congratulate Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva congratulated US President-elect Donald Trump on taking office hours before Trump's inauguration in Washington.

Putin said he was open to dialog with the new US administration on Ukraine and nuclear arms.

The Russian president, who said he wanted to secure long-lasting peace in Ukraine rather than a short ceasefire, made the comments during a meeting of Russia's Security Council.

Lula said he hopes US President-elect Donald Trump will have a "fruitful" second term in the White House and maintain his country's "historic" partnership with Latin America's No.1 economy.

"On our side, we do not want to get into any fight with the US or with Venezuela, China, India, Russia," leftist Lula said. "We want peace, harmony, and relations in which diplomacy is the most important thing."