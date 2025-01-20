Herzog congratulates Trump, calls him 'a true friend of Israel'

Israel's President Isaac Herzog congratulated incoming US President Donald Trump "on behalf of the people of Israel" ahead of his inauguration on Monday.

"I send my heartfelt congratulations to you, President Donald Trump on your inauguration as the 47th POTUS."

Herzog referred to Trump as "a true friend of Israel."

"Thank you for your unwavering commitment to Israel’s security and to building a better future for our region. A special thank you for your commitment to bringing all our hostages home. We wish you and your administration great success in your service to the American people. "