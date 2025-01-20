Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Herzog congratulates Trump, calls him 'a true friend of Israel'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 20, 2025 18:24

Israel's President Isaac Herzog congratulated incoming US President Donald Trump "on behalf of the people of Israel" ahead of his inauguration on Monday.

"I send my heartfelt congratulations to you, President Donald Trump on your inauguration as the 47th POTUS."

Herzog referred to Trump as "a true friend of Israel."

"Thank you for your unwavering commitment to Israel’s security and to building a better future for our region. A special thank you for your commitment to bringing all our hostages home. We wish you and your administration great success in your service to the American people. "

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: 'Congratulations President Trump!'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2025 07:18 PM
Trump to withdraw from Paris climate agreement
By REUTERS
01/20/2025 07:07 PM
Explosion sounds in Upper Galilee due to IDF activity - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2025 06:48 PM
Southern Taiwan hit by 6.4 magnitude quake, weather bureau says
By REUTERS
01/20/2025 06:29 PM
'Thought it was the end of the road': Reservist injured in drone strike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2025 06:25 PM
IDF Nahal Brigade prepares for its next mission after Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2025 06:25 PM
Israel Police, Land Authority demolish Negev house used to harbor Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2025 06:10 PM
Khamenei: 'Hamas is alive and will remain alive'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2025 04:46 PM
Trump to end birthright US citizenship, incoming White House official sa
By REUTERS
01/20/2025 04:38 PM
Trump to declare national emergency at the border, Trump official says
By REUTERS
01/20/2025 04:28 PM
Hamas claim female hostages in full health, unlike Palestinian prisoners
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2025 04:27 PM
Watch: IAF preparing for the return of the hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2025 04:04 PM
IDF Chief of Staff: 'We must be ready for operations in West Bank'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2025 03:40 PM
Brazil's Lula, Russia's Putin congratulate Trump
By REUTERS
01/20/2025 03:13 PM
Trump promises executive orders, 'revolution of common sense'
By REUTERS
01/20/2025 03:12 PM