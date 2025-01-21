National Unity Party to put forward bill to establish a state investigation committee for Oct. 7

MK Orit Farkash HaCohen, on behalf of the National Unity Party, will submit a bill to the Knesset to establish a state investigation committee for October 7, according to a statement on Tuesday.

"There are no more excuses," she said. "This is a moral obligation towards the hostages, the evacuees, the soldiers and the fallen, and the entire people of Israel."

"I expect all MKs who understand the magnitude of the responsibility on their shoulders to vote in favor of the bill - establishing a state investigation committee, which will investigate in depth and in the most precise manner the failures that led to October 7."