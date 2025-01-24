Gal Hirsch meets with families of hostages, details hostage deal

Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch met on Wednesday and Thursday with the hostage family forums, along with families whose relatives are set to be released in the first phase of the hostage deal between Israel and Hamas.

Hirsch detailed the deal currently being implemented along with the preparations for the second round of negotiations for the second stage of the deal.

The coordinator emphasized that talks were ongoing to return all of the hostages, both the living and deceased.