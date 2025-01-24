Why did Bezalel Smotrich temporarily quit the Israeli government?

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich resigned temporarily from the government on Friday in order for Otzma Yehudit MK Yitzhak Kreuzer to leave the Knesset.

Smotrich is set to return to his role as Finance Minister on Monday following a vote in the Knesset plenum.

Smotrich resigned in order to become an MK again under the Norwegian Law, which currently enables between three to five ministers or deputy ministers per party to resign their positions as Knesset members in order to focus fully on their roles as ministers.

Otzma Yehudit and Religious Zionism had a technical bloc during the election, which is why each party's resignations affect the others' Knesset members.

