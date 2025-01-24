US says ceasefire extension in Lebanon is urgently needed

The United States said on Friday a ceasefire extension was desperately needed in Lebanon and that it was pleased the Israeli military has started withdrawing from central regions of the country.

Israeli forces will remain in southern Lebanon beyond a 60-day deadline stipulated in a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah because its terms have not been fully implemented, the Israeli prime minister's office said on Friday.

"All parties share the goal of ensuring Hezbollah does not have the ability to threaten the Lebanese people or their neighbors. To achieve these goals, a short, temporary ceasefire extension is urgently needed," said Brian Hughes, White House National Security Council spokesperson.

"We are pleased that the IDF has started the withdrawal from the central regions, and we continue to work closely with our regional partners to finalize the extension." IDF troops of the 300th Brigade operating in southern Lebanon, published January 23, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

The Hezbollah threat

Israel began operating in Lebanon following daily attacks from the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group. Hezbollah launched aerial attacks on northern and central Israel on October 8 2023, a day after its Hamas ally invaded southern Israel and massacred some 1200 people.

While operating in southern Lebanon, the IDF located and dismantled numerous weapons and, while doing so, discovered plans for Hezbollah to carry out a similar raid to the one committed by Hamas.