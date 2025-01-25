Trump says he may consider rejoining WHO, will ask Saudis for more investment

President Donald Trump said on Saturday he may consider rejoining the World Health Organization and added that he will ask Saudi Arabia to make an investment of about $1 trillion in the US, up from the $600 billion the Saudis have pledged to invest.

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Trump in the past week that the kingdom wants to put $600 billion into expanded investment and trade with the US over the next four years.

The US is scheduled to leave the WHO on Jan. 22, 2026, the United Nations said on Thursday. Trump announced the move on Monday after he was sworn in for a second term in the White House.