Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Trump says he may consider rejoining WHO, will ask Saudis for more investment

By REUTERS

President Donald Trump said on Saturday he may consider rejoining the World Health Organization and added that he will ask Saudi Arabia to make an investment of about $1 trillion in the US, up from the $600 billion the Saudis have pledged to invest.

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Trump in the past week that the kingdom wants to put $600 billion into expanded investment and trade with the US over the next four years.

The US is scheduled to leave the WHO on Jan. 22, 2026, the United Nations said on Thursday. Trump announced the move on Monday after he was sworn in for a second term in the White House.

US says it is 'critical' that Gaza ceasefire implementation continues
By REUTERS
01/25/2025 11:54 PM
Hamas hasn't provided data regarding hostages that it's obligated to
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2025 11:47 PM
IDF fires at building with terrorists in West, possibly hit civilians
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2025 10:53 PM
Flights halted for Afghans approved for special US visas
By REUTERS
01/25/2025 10:46 PM
Border Police officers shoot at attackers from Shuafat, injuring one
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2025 10:21 PM
US State Dept. celebrates release of four released hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2025 10:09 PM
Netanyahu's trial to be held on three days next week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2025 09:55 PM
Netanyahu to visit Washington in early February
By AMICHAI STEIN
01/25/2025 09:30 PM
Kristi Noem confirmed by US Senate as Trump's Homeland secretary
By REUTERS
01/25/2025 07:30 PM
Economic Affairs Committee chair Likud MK David Bitan hospitalized
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2025 04:50 PM
Egoz Unit soldier severely wounded during West Bank operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2025 04:36 PM
Iran arrests 13 Baha'is, claiming they were proselytizing to children
By REUTERS
01/25/2025 01:27 PM
Arbel Yehoud will be released next week, Hamas says
By REUTERS
01/25/2025 01:02 PM
Prime Minister's Office welcomes release of four hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2025 12:15 PM
IDF's Hagari: IDF 'seriously concerned' for Bibas family's safety
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2025 12:08 PM