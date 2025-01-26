Trump says Jordan, Egypt should take more Palestinians from Gaza

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Jordan and Egypt should take more Palestinians from Gaza, where Israel's war against Hamas has largely taken place.

"I said to him I’d love you to take on more because I’m looking at the whole Gaza strip right now, and it’s a mess, it’s a real mess. I’d like him to take people," Trump said about his call on Saturday with Jordan's King Abdullah.

"I’d like Egypt to take people," Trump told reporters, adding he would speak to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday.