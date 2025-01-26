Hamas, PIJ greet 70 Palestinian prisoners in Cairo who were released in ceasefire deal

A group of 70 Palestinian prisoners who were released as a part of Israel's hostage deal with Hamas on Saturday have been deported to Cairo, where they were received by Hamas and Islamic Jihad delegations, Hamas and Al Araby revealed on Sunday morning.

The prisoners were also greeted by their family members.

Zaher Jabarin, the Head of the Martyrs, Prisoners and Wounded Office in Hamas, reportedly said during the reception of the deported prisoners, "The liberation of prisoners within the deal represents a historic victory for the will of the Palestinian people and their valiant resistance."

"We renew our pledge to the remaining prisoners behind the occupation's bars that the resistance will not retreat until the last prisoner is liberated," he added. Protesters outside Ofer Prison protesting release of Palestinian prisoners. (credit: COURTESY)

Prisoner release

As part of the agreed hostage-prisoner exchange deal, Israel released 200 terrorist prisoners on Saturday, according to Arab media reports.

This included more than half who were serving life sentences for terror attacks that killed dozens.

According to the reports, 114 prisoners were released from Ofer Prison and were transferred to Ramallah, 16 were taken to Gaza via the Kerem Shalom crossing, and the 70 mentioned were deported to Egypt.