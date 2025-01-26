Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF Arabic Spox: Netzarim corridor to remain closed until hostage Arbel Yehoud released

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Spokesman in Arabic, Avichay Adraee, issued a statement to residents of the Gaza Strip on Sunday morning noting that the Netzarim corridor will not be available until the release of Israeli hostage Arbel Yehoud, he wrote on X on Sunday morning. 

"In light of the violation of the agreement and to prevent friction and misunderstandings, the Netzarim corridor will not be opened for passage until the release of Arbel Yehoud is settled between the mediators and Israel," he wrote in a post on X. 

US teacher put on leave after calling Palestinian child an extermist
By REUTERS
01/26/2025 04:08 AM
North Korea fires strategic cruise missiles, vows tough stance on US
By REUTERS
01/26/2025 03:22 AM
IDF Arabic spox. to Gaza residents: Approaching Netzarim axis is banned
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2025 02:27 AM
US may put 'very big bounty' on Taliban leaders, Marco Rubio says
By REUTERS
01/26/2025 01:56 AM
Trump says he may consider rejoining WHO
By REUTERS
01/25/2025 11:33 PM
Flights halted for Afghans approved for special US visas
By REUTERS
01/25/2025 10:46 PM
Border Police officers shoot at attackers from Shuafat, injuring one
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2025 10:21 PM
US State Dept. celebrates release of four released hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2025 10:09 PM
Netanyahu's trial to be held on three days next week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2025 09:55 PM
Netanyahu to visit Washington in early February
By AMICHAI STEIN
01/25/2025 09:30 PM
Kristi Noem confirmed by US Senate as Trump's Homeland secretary
By REUTERS
01/25/2025 07:30 PM
Economic Affairs Committee chair Likud MK David Bitan hospitalized
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2025 04:50 PM
Egoz Unit soldier severely wounded during West Bank operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2025 04:36 PM
Iran arrests 13 Baha'is, claiming they were proselytizing to children
By REUTERS
01/25/2025 01:27 PM
Arbel Yehoud will be released next week, Hamas says
By REUTERS
01/25/2025 01:02 PM