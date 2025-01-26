IDF Arabic Spox: Netzarim corridor to remain closed until hostage Arbel Yehoud released

IDF Spokesman in Arabic, Avichay Adraee, issued a statement to residents of the Gaza Strip on Sunday morning noting that the Netzarim corridor will not be available until the release of Israeli hostage Arbel Yehoud, he wrote on X on Sunday morning.

#عاجل ‼️إعلان عاجل إلى سكان قطاع غزة في ضوء خرق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار من قبل حماس وبهدف منع الاحتكاكات وسوء الفهم:⭕️كافة التعليمات القائمة لا تزال سارية المفعول وبالأخص حظر الاقتراب إلى محور نتساريم حتى الإعلان عن فتحه ⭕️محور نتساريم لن يفتح للانتقال حتى تسوية تحرير المواطنة… pic.twitter.com/otHYwapCtI — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) January 25, 2025

"In light of the violation of the agreement and to prevent friction and misunderstandings, the Netzarim corridor will not be opened for passage until the release of Arbel Yehoud is settled between the mediators and Israel," he wrote in a post on X.