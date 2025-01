A bus in northern Laos overturned on Sunday night, injuring 18 Israelis, who suffered minor injuries.

Another bus was sent to the scene, and the injured were evacuated to a hospital in Luang Prabang for treatment.

This is the second bus accident in Laos to injure Israelis after 13 were harmed, including some in serious condition, after an accident on Saturday night during which the driver reportedly fell asleep.