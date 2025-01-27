Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Eight people injured, 20 rescued from Bat Yam house fire, all evacuated to hospital

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Following a large house fire in Bat Yam, eight people have been taken to hospital with injuries from burns and smoke inhalation, and around 20 people have been rescued, Magen David Adom announced on Monday.

Six people were evacuated to Wolfson Hospital, including a 75-year-old man in serious condition, who was sedated and put on a ventilator due to smoke inhalation and burns, a 20-year-old woman in moderate condition after jumping from the second floor suffering from bruises and smoke inhalation, and four injured people aged 2, 3, 8, and 18 in mild condition. A 33-year-old man in mild condition was evacuated to Sheba-Tel Hashomer Hospital.

In addition, an injured woman, 60, was evacuated from the scene in moderate condition to Wolfson Hospital.

Dr. Yechiel Leiter takes office as Israel's ambassador to the US
By ANNA BARSKY
01/27/2025 08:48 PM
Hezbollah blames 'Zionists' for drive-by assassination of commander
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/27/2025 08:24 PM
Turkey will accept terrorists deported as part of the agreement
By LIRAN AHARONI
01/27/2025 07:21 PM
Channel 13 reporter detained by Prime Minister's Office security
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/27/2025 07:21 PM
Syria foreign minister says EU's lifting sanctions on Syria 'positive'
By REUTERS
01/27/2025 07:07 PM
Hamas delegation arrives in Cairo to discuss Gaza ceasefire deal
By REUTERS
01/27/2025 06:40 PM
EU ministers agree to revive Rafah border mission
By REUTERS
01/27/2025 05:50 PM
IDF, Shin Bet confirm aerial elimination of Hamas head in Tulkarm
By AMIR BOHBOT
01/27/2025 05:22 PM
Israeli families updated on status of which hostages are living, decease
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/27/2025 04:05 PM
Israel's Netanyahu plans to meet with Trump next week, report says
By REUTERS
01/27/2025 03:12 PM
Palestinians must not be expelled from Gaza
By REUTERS
01/27/2025 01:16 PM
Woman and baby killed, five injured in multi-vehicle Highway 6 crash
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/27/2025 01:08 PM
Leaders to hear Auschwitz survivors at anniversary of camp's liberation
By REUTERS
01/27/2025 12:25 PM
Netanyahu planning to visit Washington on February 3-5
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/27/2025 12:17 PM
New York Times accuses IDF of 'roughing up' reporter
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/27/2025 10:54 AM