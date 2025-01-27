Eight people injured, 20 rescued from Bat Yam house fire, all evacuated to hospital

Following a large house fire in Bat Yam, eight people have been taken to hospital with injuries from burns and smoke inhalation, and around 20 people have been rescued, Magen David Adom announced on Monday.

Six people were evacuated to Wolfson Hospital, including a 75-year-old man in serious condition, who was sedated and put on a ventilator due to smoke inhalation and burns, a 20-year-old woman in moderate condition after jumping from the second floor suffering from bruises and smoke inhalation, and four injured people aged 2, 3, 8, and 18 in mild condition. A 33-year-old man in mild condition was evacuated to Sheba-Tel Hashomer Hospital.

In addition, an injured woman, 60, was evacuated from the scene in moderate condition to Wolfson Hospital.