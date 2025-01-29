Jerusalem Post
Nazareth resident fatally shot in northern Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A 38-year-old man was fatally shot early on Wednesday morning while in his vehicle on Highway 75 near the Kfar HaHoresh intersection near Migdal HaEmek in northern Israel.

The victim, a resident of Nazareth, was pronounced dead at the scene by MDA paramedics. The Israel Police opened an investigation into the shooting, which they have determined was a criminal act not a terrorism one.

"We saw a man about 38-year-old in his vehicle unconscious and suffering from severe penetrating injuries to his body, after he was involved in a  violent incident," MDA paramedic, Meir Alisha, said in a statement. "We performed medical examinations, but unfortunately his injuries were significant and we were forced to determine his death."



