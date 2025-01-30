Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Brazil, US officials agree to discuss how deported migrants are treated

By REUTERS

Brazilian and US officials agreed on Wednesday to discuss regularly how Washington will deport migrants from Brazil, as some leaders in Latin America have balked at what they see as poor treatment of their citizens on repatriation flights.

Brazil's foreign affairs ministry said in a social media post that the talks will be led by officials from the ministry and the US embassy, after the ministry summoned a senior US diplomat earlier this week over the treatment of recent deportees that local officials condemned as degrading.

US President Donald Trump, who took office last week, has escalated a crackdown on unlawful migration to the United States that has included deportations using military planes and shackling of migrants.

The ministry noted that the new working group will exchange information and ensure "safety and dignified and respectful treatment" for Brazilians on permitted deportation flights.

Takeoffs, landings halted at Ronald Reagan National Airport
By REUTERS
01/30/2025 04:30 AM
Sensitive DeepSeek data exposed to web, cyber firm says
By REUTERS
01/30/2025 04:09 AM
Pentagon chief tells Israel that US supports its 'right to defend itself'
By REUTERS
01/29/2025 10:27 PM
IDF confirm civilian was killed by interceptor missile, not UAV
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2025 10:04 PM
Two IDF soldiers wounded in traffic accident in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2025 09:45 PM
Israel demands Hamas provide info on Bibas family's wellbeing
By AMICHAI STEIN
01/29/2025 07:59 PM
Colombia says plane of citizens deported from the US arrived
By REUTERS
01/29/2025 06:14 PM
US drops classified documents case against Trump associates
By REUTERS
01/29/2025 06:12 PM
Switzerland plans to end international adoptions
By REUTERS
01/29/2025 05:18 PM
IDF, Shin Bet confiscate and destroy over 150 explosive devices in Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2025 05:16 PM
Turkey's Erdogan meets with Hamas leader, delegation in Ankara
By REUTERS
01/29/2025 05:09 PM
Germany in consultations on sending contingent to EU Rafah border mission
By REUTERS
01/29/2025 03:48 PM
Nearly 40 bodies at morgue after India's Kumbh stampede
By REUTERS
01/29/2025 12:46 PM
Plane crash in South Sudan's Unity State kills 18
By REUTERS
01/29/2025 12:26 PM
Tel Aviv police arrest illegal resident from Hebron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2025 12:24 PM