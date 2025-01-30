Brazil, US officials agree to discuss how deported migrants are treated

Brazilian and US officials agreed on Wednesday to discuss regularly how Washington will deport migrants from Brazil, as some leaders in Latin America have balked at what they see as poor treatment of their citizens on repatriation flights.

Brazil's foreign affairs ministry said in a social media post that the talks will be led by officials from the ministry and the US embassy, after the ministry summoned a senior US diplomat earlier this week over the treatment of recent deportees that local officials condemned as degrading.

US President Donald Trump, who took office last week, has escalated a crackdown on unlawful migration to the United States that has included deportations using military planes and shackling of migrants.

The ministry noted that the new working group will exchange information and ensure "safety and dignified and respectful treatment" for Brazilians on permitted deportation flights.