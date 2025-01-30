Jerusalem Post
Sisi: Palestinian state is only path to regional stability

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday that a two-state solution is the only path to regional stability, according to an announcement by the official spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shenawy. 

Sisi emphasized "the necessity of working to implement the two-state solution and establishing an independent Palestinian state on the lines of June 4, 1967, which represents the most important guarantee for achieving sustainable stability in the region."

Sanchez also purportedly praised Egypt's role in helping to reach a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Sisi in return praised the Spanish support for the Palestinian cause.

