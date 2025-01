Chikli letter to Australian Jews: 'Thank you for your courage, dedication, and unbreakable spirit'

Diaspora Affairs Minister MK Amichai Chikli (Likud) posted an open letter to Australia's Jewish community on his X/Twitter Thursday evening.

Chikli praised the community for its "incredible resilience during these challenging times" amid various antisemitic attacks across Australia over recent weeks.

Chikli commented that Australia's Jewish community has "long stood out as one of the most Zionist and Israel-connected communities in the world."

Chikli concluded by thanking the community for their "courage, dedication to Israel, and unbreakable spirit."