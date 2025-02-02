Qatar will host Palestinian prisoners if they choose to come, PM says

Qatar is prepared to host released Palestinian prisoners if they choose to come, Qatar's prime minister and foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, said on Sunday.

There is no clear plan for when negotiations between Israel and Hamas for the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire would begin, he added.

In a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Doha, Al Thani said Qatar was engaging with Israel and Hamas to prepare for the talks. He added that his country was hoping to see some movement in the "next few days."

According to the ceasefire agreement, negotiations on implementing the second phase of the deal should begin before the 16th day of phase one of the ceasefire, which is Monday. This stage is expected to include the release of all remaining hostages, a permanent ceasefire, and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.