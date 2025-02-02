IDF destroys terror infrastructure in Jenin in Operation Iron Wall

The IDF destroyed several buildings in Jenin as part of Operation Iron Wall, launched to eliminate terrorists and their infrastructure in the West Bank, the IDF announced Sunday.

The IDF reportedly demolished 20 buildings, according to the Palestinian Authority-run WAFA news outlet.

There have been no reports of individuals wounded in the destruction of the buildings.

These buildings contained terrorist infrastructure, according to the Israeli military.

As part of Operation Iron Wall, Defense Minister Israel Katz reportedly gave instructions to the IDF to destroy any building "incriminated" in terrorist activity, according to N12. IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief Ronen Bar carry out a situational assessment in Jenin. January 22, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Other operations ongoing

Concurrently, the IDF have been conducting ground operations, including in Tammun, where the IDF on Sunday announced the killing of at least 50 terrorists and the arrest of at least 100.