Seven wounded in terror shooting in Tayasir area of West Bank

A shooting terror attack took place Tuesday morning in the Tayasir area of the northern Jordan Valley, east of Jenin.

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that seven Israelis were injured in total, including two in critical condition.

According to early reports, a terrorist approached a group of Israelis and opened fire, wounding six. Medical teams are treating the wounded at the scene.

Security forces exchanged fire with the terrorist, ultimately killing him. Searches are underway to ensure no additional threats remain. Helicopters have been dispatched to evacuate the wounded to hospitals.

The attack occurred amid Operation Iron Wall in the northern West Bank. Initially concentrated on the Jenin refugee camp, the operation has since expanded to other areas, including Tulkarm, Kabatiya, and Tammun. So far, dozens of terrorists and several Palestinian civilians have been killed, and numerous structures have been demolished.