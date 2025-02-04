Jerusalem Post
Trump expected to reimpose "maximum pressure" on Iran, official says

By REUTERS
Updated: FEBRUARY 4, 2025 17:00

US President Donald Trump is expected to sign a presidential memorandum on Tuesday that restores his "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran and aims to deny Iran all paths to a nuclear weapon, a US official said.

The official told Reuters that Trump's directive orders the US Treasury Secretary to impose "maximum economic pressure" on Iran, including sanctions and enforcement mechanisms on those violating existing sanctions.

The directive is aimed at denying Iran "all paths to a nuclear weapon" and countering "Iran's malign influence" according to the official.

The US Secretary of State will modify or rescind existing sanctions waivers and cooperate with the Treasury to implement a campaign at "driving Iran's oil exports to zero," the official continued.



