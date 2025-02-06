IDF announces fallen soldier Nadav Cohen, killed in northern Gaza Strip

Sergeant-Major Nadav Cohen was killed in battle while fighting in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Thursday.

Sgt.-Maj. Cohen, 21, from Beit Hanan, served in the 51st Battalion in the Golani Brigade.

Cohen fell in the northern Gaza Strip.

An additional soldier whose name has not been cleared for publication fell in the same incident.

The military added that a soldier had also been seriously wounded in the incident.

Due to bad weather, a crane fell in the area where the soldiers were operating near the Israeli border, Israeli media reported. Several other soldiers were wounded to various degrees, according to the reports.

The military has opened an investigation into the incident. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. January 11, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Soldiers killed since beginning of war

According to the IDF's tally, the deaths of Sgt.-Maj. Cohen and the soldier whose name has not been cleared for publication raise the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7 of last year to 844.

Some 405 of this number were killed since the start of the military's ground operations in the Strip on October 27.