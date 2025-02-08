NYPD searches for suspects after antisemitic assault on 'F' train

The New York Police Department are searching for a suspect believed to have assaulted a Jewish man and made antisemitic comments on the 'F' train in January.

WANTED-HATE CRIME ASSAULT: On 1/13/25@NYPD107Pct while on an "F" train approaching the Parsons Blvd station the victim was approached by an unidentified individual who made anti-Semitic statements toward him & then assaulted the victim. pic.twitter.com/2QbX2pefAu — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) February 7, 2025

The suspect is believed to have attacked the Jewish man as the train approached the Parsons Blvd subway station.

The New York Police Department are searching for a suspect believed to have assaulted a Jewish man and made antisemitic comments on the 'F' train in January. (credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

Antisemitism in the attack

The suspect allegedly approached the victim and said, “F*** you, Jew, and f*** Israel. I know what you Jews are doing. You kill Palestine. You ran down Palestine,” the New York Post reported.

After the antisemitic comments, the suspect was said to have slapped and punched the victim.

During the alleged assault, the man was reported to have stolen the victim's mezuzah necklace.