Donald Trump to Jordan's Abdullah: All hostages must be released by Saturday

By AMICHAI STEIN
FEBRUARY 12, 2025 17:49

US President Donald Trump told King Abdullah of Jordan that Hamas must release all hostages, including all Americans, by Saturday and asked for the King's assistance in ensuring that Hamas and leaders of the region understand the severity of the situation, the White House said Wednesday.

Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff stated that Hamas is a terrorist organization that should not be allowed to be part of the government in any part of Gaza. "This is an unhealthy situation. They need to go," Witkoff added.

"Donald Trump said everything we need to know; Saturday, 12:00," Witkoff concluded, referring to the deadline by Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for Hamas to return all hostages.

