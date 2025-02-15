Hamas flaunts stolen IDF gear in Khan Yunis ahead of hostage release

Hamas terrorists were seen holding IDF equipment, wearing IDF uniforms, and carrying weapons stolen from Israeli forces during the October 7 massacre at the transfer point in Khan Yunis, where the Red Cross is en route to collect hostages Sagui Dekel Chen, Alexander Sasha Troufanov, and Iair Horn on Saturday morning.

They will given to the Red Cross via a vehicle that was seized in Israel on October 7 and brought to Gaza, Hamas said on Saturday.

Hamas also said that they will be "gifting" Sagui Dekel Chen with a gold coin in honor of his daughter that was born while he was still in captivity.

The three hostages will then be transferred from the Red Cross to Israeli forces. Hamas prepares a stage in Khan Yunis ahead of the hostage release, February 15, 2025. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X, SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)

Hamas responds to Trump Gaza plan

At the stage where Hamas will release the hostages, there were banners printed a phrase in English, Hebrew, and Arabic phrase, saying “no migration except to Jerusalem” - a likely reference to US President Donald Trump’s statements regarding relocating Gazan residents and his plans to take over the Strip.

This is the sixth wave of hostage releases in the deal's first phase between Israel and Hamas.

This is a developing story.