Montreal synagogue vandalized with Nazi swastika graffiti

A Montreal synagogue was vandalized with Nazi swastika graffiti on Saturday, according to Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante.

Rabbi Lisa Grushcow said in a Sunday Instagram post that the sabbath day vandalization was "more a matter of if rather than when" with rising antisemitic incidents in the Canadian city.

"This is our holy space, where we come to pray, to build a community for children to learn, to play, and to grow, where we cook food for the hungry, where we do our bit to make the world a better place," said Grushcow.

Plante said on X Sunday that the antisemitic graffiti on the synagogue that she had recently visited was unacceptable. The mayor assured that the Montreal Police were investigating the incident.

Grushcow said that the hate was painful, but the "silence of our friends is disturbing."

Hate was designed to isolate

The rabbi urged Canadians to reach out to their Jewish friends during such a time, as hate was designed to isolate. Grushcow also called on others to educate themselves on the Holocaust to see where such hate leads.

"We don't like this history either, but ignoring it doesn't make it go away," said Grushcow.

Bnai Brith Canada said on social media Sunday that the vandalization was a "a cowardly act and an insult to Canadian morals and values. Our synagogues are supposed to be a safe space where Jewish faith and culture flourish."

The Jewish organization said that the incident highlighted the need for legislative bodies to take action to protect houses of worship and hold those who incite hatred accountable.