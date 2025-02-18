Source to 'Post': Six hostages could be released Saturday

There is a chance that six hostages who were slated for release in the first phase of the hostage-ceasefire deal could be released on Saturday, a source told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.

Hamas is still holding six living hostages who are supposed to be released in the first phase.

The reason for this was Hamas's interest in advancing the release of terrorists who had been released in the Schalit deal and were since imprisoned again, according to the source.

In addition, if this were to happen, Israel would allow caravans and heavy machinery to enter Gaza.

Israeli delegation not given authority for second phase talks

Earlier on Tuesday, an Israeli official told the Post that no heavy machinery had entered Gaza after images of such tools entering Gaza circulated online. Demonstrators protest for the release of Israelis held hostage in the Gaza Strip, outside Hakirya Base in Tel Aviv, February 15, 2025. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

On Monday, the security cabinet meeting ended with no vote or decision regarding the second phase of the hostage-ceasefire deal, granting no authority to the Israeli delegation in Cairo to hold talks on the issue.