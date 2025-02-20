IDF receives coffins of four slain hostages in Gaza

The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) received the coffins of the four slain hostages, Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas, as well as Oded Lifshitz, from the Red Cross, the Prime Minister's Office said on Thursday.

The military said that upon receipt of the four deceased hostages, the coffins will be surrounded with Israeli flags.

The IDF added that this is the same respectful way that they received the live hostages and that the IDF soldiers moving the coffins from Gaza to Israel will do so in formal military ceremonial style.

The IDF will hold a commemoration ceremony in Gaza officiated by the head of the Military Rabbinate Brigadier-General, Rabbi Eyal Krim. Prayers from the Book of Psalms will be said in place of the Kaddish prayer.

The IDF added that the entire episode is being dutifully recorded with photos and videos, but that nothing will be distributed to the public until and if the families of the deceased so approve. (L-R) Shiri Bibas, Kfir Bibas, Ariel Bibas, Oded Lifshitz (credit: Canva, Hostages Families Forum)

Identification process

Following the ceremony, the coffins are set to be transferred to the L. Greenberg Institute of Forensic Medicine at Abu Kabir for identification.

Following the identification process, an official announcement will be given to the families.