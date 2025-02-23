Jerusalem Post
Gunman takes hostages at Pennsylvania hospital, one officer killed

By REUTERS
Updated: FEBRUARY 23, 2025 04:05

A man carrying a handgun and zip ties took hostages inside a Pennsylvania hospital on Saturday, fatally shooting a responding police officer and wounding five others before he was killed by police, officials said.

The gunman entered UPMC Memorial hospital in York, Pennsylvania, on Saturday morning and went directly to the intensive care unit, where he took staff members hostage, York County District Attorney Tim Barker said in a press conference. A nurse and custodian were both shot and wounded, and a doctor was grazed.

The suspect and police exchanged gunfire after he walked into the hallway holding a female staff member at gunpoint with her hands bound, Barker said.

Andrew Duarte, a West York police officer, was killed by the gunman, officials said. Two other officers were wounded and are in stable condition, as are the injured nurse and custodian.

