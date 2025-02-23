Graduating officers ask Netanyahu: Why didn't you bring the Bibas family back?

IDF officers, during a graduation ceremony on Sunday, questioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on why he didn't bring the Bibas family back.

During a speech to a graduating class of IDF officers, Netanyahu held up a picture of the Bibas family and declared, "We will always remember what we are fighting for and who we are fighting against."

This led a member of the audience to ask, "Why didn't you bring them back?"

This was met with cheers by other members of the crowd. Israelis line up to honor Shiri Bibas as body returned from Gaza on 22 February 2025. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Failing to save the Bibas family

Netanyahu has faced heavy criticism for failing to save the Bibas family in the November 2023 deal.

The Bibas family was slated for release in the original deal. However, that deal collapsed following mutual accusations of violating the ceasefire.

Ofri Bibas, sister of Yarden and aunt to Kfir and Ariel, has put the blame at Netanyahu's feet, saying that they have not received an apology.

She also protested the announcement of their deaths, saying that she and the rest of the family had not been informed prior to the announcement.

The announcement caused shock and anguish across the country, holding the government responsible for their deaths.