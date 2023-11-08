Gaza ceasefire helps Hamas carry out more October 7 attacks - Blinken

An immediate Gaza ceasefire would help Hamas carry out additional massacres of Israelis, such as the one it executed on October 7, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters in Tokyo after his G7 meeting.

“Those calling for an immediate ceasefire have an obligation to explain how to address the unacceptable result it would likely bring about,” he said,

Hamas would be “left in place, with more than 200 hostages, with the capacity and stated intent to repeat October 7th – again and again and again,” Blinken said as he referenced the 1,400 Hamas killed that day.

Condemnation of the Hamas attack

He spoke after a meeting of the foreign ministers of G7 countries including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The G7 condemned the Hamas attack, which also included the seizure of over 240 hostages, and called for a humanitarian pause to the Gaza War rather than insisting on a full ceasefire. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a press conference, during his visit to Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel November 3, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)

Israel has similarly rebuffed all international calls for a ceasefire, but it has yet to agree to a US plan for a mechanism of limited pauses in the fighting to allow for humanitarian aid to reach Gaza from the Rafah crossing located a the enclave’s border with Egypt.

He spoke to reporters after briefing G7 countries in Tokyo about the results of his visit to the Middle East to contain the Gaza conflict and help ensure that humanitarian aid continues to enter the enclave through the Egyptian crossing at Rafah.

Hamas has asserted that over 10,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza war related violence and the United Nations has said that 1.5 million of the 2.7 residents of the enclave have bene displaced due to the war.