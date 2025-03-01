Russian FM says 'neo-Nazi' Zelensky rejects peace, obsessed with continuing war

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's failed visit to Washington, said he rejects peace and is obsessed with the continuation of war on Saturday.

"The visit of the leader of the neo-Nazi regime, Volodymyr Zelensky, to Washington on February 28 represents a complete political and diplomatic failure of the Kyiv regime," Zakharova continued.

"The unprecedented 'sobering scolding' in the history of international politics and diplomacy, delivered by the American president to Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, is also evidence of the political weakness and extreme moral degradation of those European leaders who continue to advocate support for the deranged leader of the Nazi regime who has lost touch with reality," the spokeswoman said, as per a statement on the Foreign Ministry's website.

“Everyone must understand how unambiguous such outbursts from the leader of terrorists sound," she wrote. "This unscrupulous cynic is obsessed only with maintaining the power he has usurped. For the sake of this, he has destroyed the opposition, built a totalitarian state, and ruthlessly sends millions of his fellow citizens to their deaths.” US President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as U.S. Vice President JD Vance reacts at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 28, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)

Kremlin expectations for peace

She continued by asserting that the only way her country could see an end to the conflict would be to eliminate the "root causes" that the Kremlin believes caused the war.

"The main causes were the West’s violation of its promises not to expand NATO and the alliance’s absorption of the entire geopolitical space of Europe up to Russia’s borders, as well as the systemic eradication by the Kyiv regime—reminiscent of past German Nazis—of everything Russian: language, culture, church," she wrote in a statement on her Telegram channel. "Therefore, Russia’s unwavering objectives remain the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, as well as the recognition of existing realities 'on the ground.'

"The sooner this is realized in Kyiv and certain European capitals, the closer we will be to a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian crisis."

Former Russian president Dmitri Medvedev said on Saturday that Russia is ready for flexibility in talks on Ukraine, but only in accordance with the Russian constitution and realities on the ground, state news agency RIA Novosti reported.

Medvedev said Russia was ready to discuss a settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, but only with those "who are ready to communicate."

After the meeting, Medvedev also compared Zelensky's Ukraine to Nazi Germany.

"For the first time, Trump told the cocaine clown the truth to his face: the Kiev regime is gambling with World War III. And the ungrateful swine got a hard slap in the face from the owners of the pigsty. That's a good thing, but not enough – we must stop military aid to the Nazi machine," he wrote in a Friday statement on his English Telegram Channel.

Trump kicks Zelensky out

After the failed Friday meeting, Trump asked Zelensky to leave the White House early because he felt disresepcted.

"I have determined that President Zelensky is not ready for Peace if America is involved because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations," Trump wrote in a Friday post on Truth Social. "I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace.”

Later, when he was leaving Washington for Florida, Trump reiterated that he believed that Zelensky was not ready for peace, and would not answer if he would be sending more military aid to the country.

"That was not a man that wanted to make peace, and I’m only interested if he wants to end the bloodshed," he told reporters as he left the White House for Flordia, CNN reported.