Israel halts humanitarian aid to Gaza shortly after ceasefire expires

Israel has halted the humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced on Sunday, shortly after the hostage-ceasefire deal expired.

An Israeli official noted that the move came in full coordination with the Trump administration.

"With the completion of the first phase of the hostage deal and in light of Hamas's refusal to accept the Witkoff framework for continuing negotiations—which Israel had agreed to—Prime Minister Netanyahu has decided that, as of this morning, the entry of all goods and supplies into the Gaza Strip will be halted," the PMO statement read.

"Israel will not allow a ceasefire without the release of our hostages," the statement continued, warning of consequences if Hamas continued in its refusal.

According to Israeli estimates, the 4,200 trucks that entered Gaza on a weekly basis in the last few weeks will be sufficient for the next few months at least.

Witkoff's framework

On Saturday night, the PMO announced that Israel had adopted the US's proposal for a temporary ceasefire spanning the Ramadan and Passover periods.

On the first day of the framework, proposed by US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, half of the living hostages and the remains of deceased hostages will be released.

At the end of the framework—if an agreement is reached for a permanent ceasefire—the remaining living and deceased hostages will be released, the PMO added.

Hamas currently opposes the framework.