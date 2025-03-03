Terrorist planning to detonate IED in Moscow Jewish site shot by FSB

A terrorist allegedly planning to detonate explosive devices in a Moscow Jewish site and metro station was shot in an exchange of gunfire with the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation, the security service announced on Monday.

FSB officers attempted to arrest the suspect, but he resisted and was shot dead by return fire, the FSB said.

The suspect had planned to travel to Afghanistan and join a terrorist group following the attacks, it stated.

According to the statement, the terrorist was a Russian citizen but a native of a Central Asian country.

Details of investigation

RIA Novosti, citing security officials, said the terrorist had conducted reconnaissance and acquired the necessary components for the explosive device.

Weapons and materials used to create the devices were seized from his apartment, RIA Novosti added.

A criminal case has been opened regarding to matters: preparation for a terrorist act and participation in the activities of a terrorist organization.