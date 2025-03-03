At least 4 wounded in stabbing attack in Haifa, terrorist neutralized

Four people were reportedly wounded in a stabbing attack at Lev HaMifratz Mall in Haifa on Monday morning, according to the police.

"There are initial indications of multiple casualties, though their condition remains unclear," the police stated.

MDA Director General Eli Bin said the terrorist was neutralized and four civilians were moderately to severely wounded with stab wounds.

A report was received at 09:53 at MDA's 101 Emergency Call Center in the Carmel region of a suspected terror attack. *Initial Reports Only!!!* MDA EMTs and Paramedics are treating 6 patients in various conditions. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/dxCxT7gJdP — Magen David Adom (@Mdais) March 3, 2025

According to Walla, the terrorist was neutralized by an armed security guard.

Israeli police forces are currently at the scene, and have closed the area.

This is a developing story.