At least 4 wounded in stabbing attack in Haifa, terrorist neutralized

"There are initial indications of multiple casualties, though their condition remains unclear," the police stated.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 3, 2025 10:24
Scene of the stabbing attack in Haifa
Scene of the stabbing attack in Haifa
(photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

Four people were reportedly wounded in a stabbing attack at Lev HaMifratz Mall in Haifa on Monday morning, according to the police.

MDA Director General Eli Bin said the terrorist was neutralized and four civilians were moderately to severely wounded with stab wounds.

According to Walla, the terrorist was neutralized by an armed security guard.

Israeli police forces are currently at the scene, and have closed the area.

 

This is a developing story.

 

 


