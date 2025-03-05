'This is your last warning!': Trump gives ultimatum to Hamas on Truth Social

"Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you." US President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social on Wednesday evening, addressing Hamas.

"'Shalom Hamas' means Hello and Goodbye - You can choose, ' his post began.

"This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance," Trump warned.

"RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!" his post concluded.

"Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted!" Trump added earlier in the post.

'Not a single Hamas member will be safe'

"I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say," indicating Trump's desire to back Israel in further military operations if Hamas does not release all hostages.

"I have just met with your former Hostages whose lives you have destroyed." President Trump's warning to Hamas, March 5, 2025. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X/POTUS)

"Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision," possibly referencing Trump's controversial plans for restoring the Gaza Strip.

Reactions to Trump's post

AIPAC thanked Trump for his "unequivocal demand that Hamas free all the hostages now and for ensuring Israel has the resources it needs to protect its families," in a post on their X/Twitter.

"The government must embrace President Trump's proposal and stop bypassing him from the left. Release all our hostages immediately, or absolute hell immediately," former national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir wrote.

This announcement came after President Trump met with a delegation of seven hostages in the White House. A plaque presented to President Trump from the delegation of released hostages in Washington, March 5, 2025. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X/VIA SECTION 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)

The delegation reportedly presented Trump with a plaque, quoting the Jerusalem Talmud's teaching "Whoever saves one life saves the world entire."