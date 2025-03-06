Police respond to active shooter situation at Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida

Police in Pensacola Florida are responding to an active shooter situation at the Naval Air Station (NAS) in Pensacola, the NAS Pensacola announced on Thursday.

"Our security team is responding swiftly and expertly with out local law enforcement," Capt. Chandra Newman said in a statement. "Our concern is always the safety and welfare of our service members and their families."

"Our Security team is responding swiftly and expertly with our local law enforcement partners," said Capt. Chandra Newman. "Our concern is always the safety and welfare of our service members and their families." (2/3) — NAS Pensacola (@NASPCOLA) March 6, 2025

Large law enforcement presence

Photos and videos from the scene depict a significant law enforcement presence responding to the incident. NAS Blue Angels flying over Pensacola, Florida (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

According to local reports, a spokesperson for Escambia County Fire Rescue confirmed their involvement but referred all inquiries to NAS Pensacola for further details.

NAS Pensacola, located in Escambia County, serves as the home base for the Navy's Blue Angels.

The base hosts more than 16,000 military personnel and approximately 7,400 civilian employees, according to the US Department of Defense.

This is a developing story.