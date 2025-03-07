Amir Ohana apologizes to families of hostages for what happened to them at Knesset

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, on Friday, apologized to the families of the hostages for what happened to them at the Knesset on Monday.

"I apologize from the bottom of my heart, this was an incident that should not have happened," he said.

Ohana was referencing a violent altercation which occurred at the Knesset between bereaved parents and police officers after the parents were blocked from entering the visitors’ section of the plenum to observe a discussion regarding a state commission of inquiry into the October 7 massacre.