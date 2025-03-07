Incoming IDF chief replacing Daniel Hagari as IDF spokesperson

Incoming IDF Chief-Of-Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir on Friday announced that he would replace IDF Brig.-Gen. Daniel Hagari as IDF chief spokesperson.

Although his replacement has not yet been decided, one name that has circulated is Col. Beni Aharon who commanded tank brigade 401 during the war in Gaza, with sources noting Zamir's affinity for tank commanders like himself.

Aharon has been in military academic studies since June 2024, so he is also easily available to enter a new position.

It was widely presumed that Hagari would be replaced, not only because most new IDF chiefs prefer to install a close ally in the spokesperson's position, but also because Hagari had publicly clashed with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the coalition over the probe into some Netanyahu staff members for allegedly mishandling classified information relating to Israeli hostages held by Hamas as well as regarding integrating haredim into the army.

Hagari was the first IDF spokesperson to emerge from the navy, and served as a top aide to former IDF chiefs Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot.

He also was a commander at multiple levels of the elite Israeli navy seals unit, Shayetet 13, which meant that his identity was kept secret for most of his career.

Zamir replaced Herzi Halevi as IDF chief on Wednesday.

Clashes with political echelons

Hagari is not the first chief spokesman to run into anger from the coalition. His predecessor Brig. Gen. Ran Kohav was replaced by Halevi in January 2023, partially because elements of the Netanyahu government had turned their fire on him for sternly condemning an IDF soldier who illegally beat a left-wing activist in Hebron and some other political controversies.

Despite a court martial finding the soldier’s conduct to be clearly illegal, some politicians came to the soldier’s defense and blamed Kohavi for the speed and intensity of the condemnation.