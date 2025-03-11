IAF strikes terrorists in central Gaza, Lebanon, Syria

The Israeli air force struck terrorists in central Gaza Tuesday after the IDF encountered them engaging in activity the military deemed as suspicious, the IDF announced.

Kan reported that four drone attacks were carried out, killing a number of Hamas terrorists who had planted explosives.

The IAF struck a terrorist in southern Gaza on Tuesday who was operating surveillance equipment and collecting information about the IDF forces in the area, the IDF announced.

Strikes in Lebanon and Syria

Concurrently, a Hezbollah terrorist who worked in air defense was targeted while he was traveling in a car in southern Lebanon, a security source told Army Radio. They also attacked the area between the Lebanese villages of Sar and Lefron with a drone. Palestinian Hamas militants take part in an anti-Israel rally in Gaza City May 22, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)

Additionally, six Lebanese detainees will be released back to Lebanon after getting arrested by the IDF during recent months, Army Radio reported, citing a senior Israeli official. The decision to release the detainees was due to talks between the US and Lebanon.

Kan had also reported that a Hezbollah terrorist and several other terrorists were caught dealing weapons and were then attacked.

Additionally, approximately 30 attacks were carried out in Syria in waves against military sites, weapons, and reconnaissance radars, according to Kan.

The IDF announced Tuesday morning that the air force had carried out attacks in Syria overnight on Monday.