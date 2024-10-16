Captured Hezbollah Radwan commander says many terrorists fled following Nasrallah’s death

Israeli forces have captured four more Hezbollah terrorists from the Radwan unit, including a commander, bringing the total number of Hezbollah fighters detained by Israel to over ten, Kan News reported on Wednesday.

The capture happened after several hours of negotiations, during which the terrorists surrendered after realizing that the IDF was about to enter the tunnel where they were hiding.

In a related operation reported on Tuesday, the IDF had arrested three Hezbollah terrorists from the Radwan unit in a tunnel in southern Lebanon, according to KAN News. Additionally, on Sunday it was announced that another Hezbollah terrorist had been captured in a tunnel, where various weapons and supplies for extended stays were found.

Members of Hezbollah attend the funeral of Wissam Tawil, a commander of Hezbollah's elite Radwan forces who according to Lebanese security sources was killed during an Israeli strike on south Lebanon, in Khirbet Silem, Lebanon, January 9, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)

One of the captured terrorists, Wadih Kamal Younes, told investigators that after the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, many members of the group, including local commanders, fled. Younes described the Radwan unit as "unbelievers, people without religion," KAN News cited the captured terrorist, who came to receive money and ran away because they feared the IDF.

Large amount of weapons found with terrorists

He also mentioned that they had planned to retaliate against an attack and move into Israel’s Galilee region, but after Nasrallah's death, those members had stopped showing up.

According to KAN News, in another operation, IDF’s Golani Brigade's Battalion 13 found the entrance to the tunnel in a Hezbollah building and surrounded it. The three terrorists inside surrendered and were taken into custody. They were first interrogated by field investigators from Unit 504 in military intelligence and then moved to a detention facility for further questioning in Israel.

Along with the terrorists, a large amount of weapons and equipment for extended stays was discovered. All three suspects cooperated with their interrogations, providing important information to Israeli authorities.