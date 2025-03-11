High Court of Justice decides not to issue temporary order to resume electricity to Gaza

The High Court of Justice decided not to issue a temporary order to resume electricity to the Gaza Strip, Maariv reported on Tuesday evening.

Judges Yitzhak Amit, Noam Sohlberg, and David Mintz instructed the government to address the electricity supply issue within its broader response regarding the suspension of humanitarian aid to Gaza. The decision follows the government's move to stop selling electricity to the Strip, amid concerns that it may also cut off water supplies.

A petition was submitted to the court requesting a temporary injunction, arguing that the decision violates Israel's humanitarian obligations under international law. The petitioners claim that as an "occupying power," Israel is required to ensure the provision of basic needs to Gaza's civilian population.

They further contend that Israel is leveraging its control over essential resources to exert political pressure on Hamas, resulting in direct harm to civilians.

They also accused Israel of severely restricting humanitarian aid from passing into the Gaza Strip in recent months, including blocking electricity and water. A child sits with water containers as Palestinians gather to collect water amid shortages during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, July 29, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled)

Israel has previously agreed to connect one power line to a desalination plant but has refused to connect hospitals or other essential facilities.

Petitioner asked for a temporary injunction to prevent water cutoff

The petitioners asked the court to issue a temporary injunction to prevent the water cutoff and halt the electricity supply until the petition is decided.

The also emphasize that the rights of the Gazan civilian population cannot be used a political bargaining tool, and that Israel has to meet its international obligations even during security conflicts.