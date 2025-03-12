IDF says 4-year-old Gazan sent by Hamas to military post in security zone

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 12, 2025 14:14
IDF troops pictured with the four-year-old Gazan boy. March 11, 2025. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF troops pictured with the four-year-old Gazan boy. March 11, 2025.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

A 4-year-old Gazan boy was sent by Hamas to a military post in Gaza border security zone on Tuesday, the IDF said on Wednesday. 

The IDF noted troops had returned the boy to the Gaza Strip in coordination with international organizations. 

Use of civilians

The security zone is supposed to be a sterile area and is guarded by IDF troops. 

"Hamas does not hesitate to use any means to cynically use and exploit civilians and children to advance its terrorism," the military added. 



