IDF says 4-year-old Gazan sent by Hamas to military post in security zone

A 4-year-old Gazan boy was sent by Hamas to a military post in Gaza border security zone on Tuesday, the IDF said on Wednesday.

The IDF noted troops had returned the boy to the Gaza Strip in coordination with international organizations.

Yesterday, IDF soldiers identified a 4-year-old child moving towards a post in the security zone. The boy was returned to Gaza by IDF forces and in coordination with international organizations.In a conversation with the soldiers, the child said that he was sent to the post by… pic.twitter.com/tfrpfLVZSO — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 12, 2025

Use of civilians

The security zone is supposed to be a sterile area and is guarded by IDF troops.

"Hamas does not hesitate to use any means to cynically use and exploit civilians and children to advance its terrorism," the military added.