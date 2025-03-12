Terror shooting near Ariel in West Bank, one wounded

The IDF received a report about a shooting near Ariel, the military announced on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old shooting victim arrived at the industrial zone of Ariel with a gunshot wound and was treated by MDA paramedics.

"We treated an 18-year-old young man, fully conscious that was suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand," MDA paramedic Gennadi Dubinsky said in a statement. "We were told that he was injured while driving the vehicle near a farm. We provided him with medical treatment and evacuated him to a hospital, where he is in moderate and stable condition while continuing treatment."

MDA evacuated the 18-year-old to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva for further treatment.

“This is the third attack in the same area, yet we are not receiving clear and sufficient answers from the IDF and security establishment,” Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said in regards to the attack. MDA ambulance seen at the scene of a shooting attack near Ariel in the West Bank, March 12, 2025 (credit: MDA)

According to Dagan, the ongoing wave of attacks indicates a broader, more coordinated effort against Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, requiring a shift in Israel’s strategic response. “This latest attack is yet another painful reminder of what we have been saying all along—Judea and Samaria must be treated as a full-fledged front, just like Gaza and Lebanon. The terrorism here is not a collection of isolated incidents but an organized and ongoing assault against the settlements and the Jewish people as a whole,” he said.

He issued a direct call to Israel’s leadership. “I call on the government and the security establishment to act immediately and decisively to restore deterrence, strengthen our hold on the land, and ensure real security for the residents of Judea and Samaria—and, by extension, all citizens of Israel.”

IDF looking for the terrorists

The IDF is currently searching for the terrorist in surrounding areas.

This is a developing story.