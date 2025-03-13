Police arrest Israeli-Arab for providing security info to terrorists in West Bank

Police and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) arrested an Israeli-Arab resident of Taiba on suspicion he had provided security information to terrorists in the West Bank, the two agencies said on Thursday.

The Taiba resident, 21-year-old Kamal Nashaf, also pledged allegiance to ISIS, the agencies noted.

Since the summer of 2024, Nashaf had watched ISIS terror content on social media and contacted terror operatives identified with the terror group.

Nashaf also saw himself as part of the terror group and had in his possession items which are identified with it.

The investigation also revealed that Nashaf wished to carry out his actions to avenge Israel's activities in the Gaza Strip, the agencies said.

Israel Police and Shin Bet arrest an Israeli-Arab suspect from Taibe who gave security information to terrorists in the West Bank. (ISRAEL POLICE)

Photographing security forces in West Bank

The suspect photographed security forces who were on their way to Tulkarm in the West Bank and transferred the footage via Telegram to terror operatives in the West Bank, the agencies added.

This is a developing story.