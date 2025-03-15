Jerusalem Post
Herzog, Supreme Court Chief Justice Isaac Amit agree on alternative probe into Oct. 7 attacks

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 15, 2025 19:46

President Isaac Herzog and Supreme Court Chief Justice Isaac Amit agreed on Saturday on an alternative method of establishing a state probe to investigate Hamas's October 7 terrorist attacks.

If a commission is established under the agreement, Justice Amit will select its members in consultation with Supreme Court Justice Noam Solberg, who is expected to become the Deputy Chief of the High Court of Justice.

National Unity head MK Benny Gantz welcomed Herzog and Amit's agreement on the initiative in a Twitter/X post.

"A state commission of inquiry is urgently needed for the nation's unity, for our security, and for all who have paid the price for the greatest failure in the state's history.

"One way or another - a state probe will be established."

