Iran will respond to Trump letter after 'full scrutiny,' ministry spokesperson says

Iran will respond to US President Donald Trump's invitation to talks after proper scrutiny, the foreign ministry said on Monday, accusing Washington of not matching actions with words.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian have rejected Trump's letter and public exhortations for nuclear talks as deceptive and bullying.

But Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said a diplomatic response was in the works.

"So far, we have no reason to publicize (Trump's) letter... Our response to this letter will be done through appropriate channels after full scrutiny," Baghaei said.

The Iranian spokesperson noted contradictory signals from Washington, which was voicing readiness for talks while also applying new sanctions on Tehran's economy.

"Diplomatic negotiations have etiquette in that each side must recognize the other's interests and, more importantly, believe in fulfilling their commitments," Baghaei added during a televised press conference.

"The US does not respect that and uses the possibility of negotiations as a propaganda and political tool."

Limits on Iran's nuclear activities and further sanctions

In his first term, Trump withdrew the US from a 2015 deal between Iran and major powers that had placed strict limits on its nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.

After Trump pulled out in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions, Iran breached and far surpassed those limits in the development of its nuclear program.

Western powers accuse Iran of seeking nuclear weapons by enriching uranium up to 60% purity, above what they deem is justifiable for a civilian program.

Tehran says the development of its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes and that it respects its commitments under international law.