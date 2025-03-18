Senior Hamas official says Israel is unilaterally ending ceasefire agreement

A senior Hamas official told Reuters on Tuesday that Israel is unilaterally ending the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

"Netanyahu and his government have decided to overturn the ceasefire agreement," Hamas said.

"We hold the criminal Netanyahu and the Zionist enemy fully responsible for the consequences of the treacherous aggression on Gaza," the terror organization wrote in a statement on Telegram.

The Prime Minister's Office said that the strikes were in response to Hamas's refusal to release the hostages still held in Gaza.

"Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. February 7, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF is prepared, ready to attack

Senior IDF officials told Reuters that the offensive in Gaza will continue as long as necessary and will expand beyond airstrikes. They added that the IDF is prepared and spread out in all arenas.

Military officials also reported that the strikes targeted mid-ranking Hamas commanders and leadership officials and additional terrorist infrastructure.