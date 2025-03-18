Jerusalem Post
Israeli jets target ex-Syrian army outposts in Homs, security sources say

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 18, 2025 22:58

Israeli jets targeted former Syrian army outposts in the central Homs province, two security sources said on Tuesday.

The jets bombed army fortifications in the villages of Shinshar and Shamsin south of Homs city in central Syria, the sources said.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on Tuesday's strikes, but it previously reported similar attacks, which it said targeted military headquarters and sites containing weapons and equipment.

The latest of the strikes killed at least two and 19 wounded in the vicinity of the southern Syrian province of Daraa on Monday.

