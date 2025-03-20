Gaza rockets trigger sirens in Tel Aviv area after Gaza rocket launch

Sirens sounded across central Israel following launches from the Gaza Strip on Thursday afternoon.

The sirens were sounded in Tel Aviv, Holon, Rishon Lezion, Ramat Gan, and other locations in the Tel Aviv area.

The IDF announced that the Israel Air Force intercepted one projectile and confirmed that two others hit an open area.

United Hatzalah announced that they had received several calls from people suffering from anxiety attacks triggered by the sirens.

Hamas's armed wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, claimed the attack which they carried out in response "to the Zionist massacres against civilians," Reuters reported. Gaza rocket launch targets central Israel March 20, 2025 (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Israel Police announced that they are "carrying out operational searches to locate and secure any potential impact zones in order to ensure public safety."

Police advise "residents to remain in designated safe zones, avoid approaching impact sites, refrain from handling any rocket remnants that may contain explosives."

Any "relevant information immediately to the Israel Police hotline at 100," the police requested.

Yemen attack

This comes after sirens were sounded across Israel following a missile launch from Yemen early on Thursday morning.

This is a developing story.