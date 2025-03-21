Egypt willing to temporarily absorb half a million evacuated Gazans - Lebanese report

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said that his country was ready to temporarily host half a million Gazans who would be evacuated from the Gaza Strip, according to a Friday report by Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar.

According to the report, the Gazans would be allocated a city in the North of the Sinai Peninsula.

The comment reportedly came during a conference held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on the situation in the Middle East, in which the Egyptian leader was present, among other attendees.

According to the report, the temporary relocation offer has raised concerns with Jordan, who has previously taken a strong stance against such a move. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo, Egypt. March 4, 2025. (credit: Palestinian President Office/Handout via REUTERS)

Trump's plan

In early February, US President Donald Trump announced his Gaza relocation plan during a press conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House in Washington.

The plan proposed to relocate Gazans to neighboring Arab countries such as Egypt and Jordan and for the United States to take over the Gaza Strip.